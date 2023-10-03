Pakistan envoy in Brussels emphasises empowerment, equal opportunities for women

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday emphasizing the importance of empowering women, called for providing them with equal opportunities in all spheres of life.

The ambassador, in her address at Mehfil-e-Milad organized by Pakistani community at Jamia Islamia Molenbeak, Brussels, stated that the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s entire life was an excellent model for all to emulate.

The event was marked by recitations of Holy Quran, Naats and speeches highlighting the different aspects of the life and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Ambassador Amna Baloch, members of the Pakistani community, religious scholars, students of Jamia and officials of the embassy participated in the event.

The religious scholars in their remarks dilated upon the various aspects of the life (Seerat un Nabi) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and offered duas for the wellbeing of the Muslim Ummah.

Ambassador Amna Baloch said that by following Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings of tolerance, peace, compassion, perseverance, humility, honesty, and generosity, one could achieve success both in this world and hereafter.

Drawing attention to Bibi Fatima (R.A), the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Ambassador Baloch praised her unwavering commitment to social justice, compassion, and knowledge.

She emphasized that Bibi Fatima (R A.) served as an exceptional role model for Muslim women, exemplifying strength, resilience, and devotion to family and community.

Ambassador Baloch then shed light on the remarkable life of Hazrat Bibi Aisha (R.A), the wife of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). She highlighted that Hazrat Aisha’s (R.A.) unparalleled intellect and her profound understanding of Islamic teachings continued to inspire generations of Muslims around the world.

She stressed that by following these glorious examples, the Muslims could harness the immense potential of women and enable them to contribute fully to society’s growth and prosperity.

Ambassador Baloch called upon individuals and and communities to promote gender equality, ensure access to quality education, and create an environment that fosters the advancement of women.

She expressed optimism that by recognizing the influential role of women in Islam, we can collectively work towards a more equitable and inclusive society.

Ambassador distributed prizes and certificates amongst the students who successfully completed their courses at Jamia Islamia Mollenbeak.