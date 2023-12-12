Pakistan envoy emphasizes stronger linkages with Europe through Science Diplomacy

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday emphasized the stronger linkages between Pakistan and Europe by enhancing collaboration in science and research through the Science Diplomacy initiative.

The embassy, in this connection, hosted a networking session on Science Diplomacy which was attended by key innovation stakeholders in Brussels including science attachés, researchers, university representatives and knowledge brokers.

The event showcased Pakistan’s vibrant Science Diplomacy landscape including opportunities for collaborative research.

In her remarks, Ambassador Amna Baloch said the Science Diplomacy was a new initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2018 and the networking session was in pursuance that that initiative.

She said that for last two years, the number of Pakistani students was the highest among the beneficiaries of the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship. Moreover, the country had also established collaboration with Horizon Europe, a scientific research initiative of the European Union.

The ambassador said that the objective of the Science Diplomacy was to effectively highlight in Europe what was happening in Pakistan in the field of science and link European research with Pakistan for the benefit of the two regions and nations.