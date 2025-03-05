Pakistan emerging as global tech hub with record IT exports, digital innovation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Pakistan is rapidly transforming into a global tech hub, driven by record-breaking IT exports, policy-driven innovation, and a thriving digital workforce over the past year. The government’s commitment to digital advancement aims to create a more connected, secure, and innovative future for the country.

The Ministry of IT and Telecom remains dedicated to positioning Pakistan as a leading digital economy by fostering innovation, expanding connectivity, and ensuring universal access to telecom services.

According to official documents, “These efforts are creating a sustainable digital ecosystem, making Pakistan a rising tech hub.” Over the past year, Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector has witnessed remarkable progress, fueled by government initiatives promoting digitalization and innovation.

Key achievements during the one year of the government included Pakistan’s tech industry earned a record $3.223 billion in FY 2023-24, reflecting a 24% increase from the previous year.

Broadband penetration surged by 5%, with over 139 million subscribers benefiting from enhanced connectivity. Policies supporting AI, cloud computing, and digital entrepreneurship are transforming the landscape, empowering startups and freelancers.

The Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) drives digital infrastructure expansion, boosts IT exports, and enhances digital skills.

Pakistan has made significant strides in e-governance, cybersecurity, and digital services, further solidifying its position in the global digital landscape.

Due to efforts of the government, Pakistan now ranks in Tier 1 of the Global Cybersecurity Index and has improved its standing in the UN E-Government Development Index.

The widespread adoption of e-office solutions has reduced decision-making time by 70%, streamlining governance. The launch of the Hajj App and One Patient One ID system has enhanced public service efficiency.

Over 600,000 individuals have been trained under DigiSkills.pk, equipping the workforce with essential digital expertise.

More than 166 startups have emerged, generating over 5,000 jobs and attracting Rs. 260 million in investments.

The NGIRI program has funded 1,281 projects, driving academic innovation and technological advancements. Over 1,500 certifications were awarded in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, boosting employability.

Pakistan is gearing up for 5G with a scheduled spectrum auction and the implementation of the National Fiberization Policy.

Other telecom advancements included: Broadband Expansion: The OFC program has provided 4.1 million people with improved connectivity. Regulatory Improvements.

Reforms in Right of Way (RoW) policies have facilitated faster infrastructure development. The introduction of Wi-Fi 6E spectrum and the National Space Policy is paving the way for next-generation connectivity.

Pakistan has introduced key policy frameworks to strengthen its digital ecosystem. Provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, have adopted Cloud First Policy (PCFP). National AI & Semiconductor Policies, finalized to accelerate Pakistan’s entry into advanced technology sectors.