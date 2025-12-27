Pakistan emerges diplomatically, politically, economically stronger: DPM/FM Dar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saturday, reiterated that Pakistan which was once dubbed as ‘diplomatically isolated’ had emerged strong and prominent diplomatically, politically and economically among the comity of nations, owing to the dynamic policies of the incumbent government.

The DPM/FM presenting annual achievements and role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press conference, said that their pro-active, principled and firm stance over key global issues won accolades and acknowledged at the global foras.

Dar said that Pakistan’s international standing among the comity of nations had enhanced owing to its principled and proactive stance and also thanked the national media for projecting country’s image.

He said when the PDM government was formed, ‘Pakistan was known as diplomatically isolated country. But now Pakistan’s key role is acknowledged in the comity of nations.’

The DPM/FM said during the four-day armed conflict with India, the Indian so called hegemony and as a net security provider whim in the region was tested and shattered.

The ministry of foreign affairs remained proactive after Pulwama incident in which India falsely accused Pakistan, adding the defence of the country was now solid and firm.

He reiterated that during the Indian aggression, Pakistan responded with responsibility as they always stood for peace.

Dar said country’s nuclear capability and missiles capacity had made the country’s defence strong and invincible.

He stressed that now they had focused to turn the country into an economic power and once acquired such status, they would be able lead the entire Ummah.

The DPM/FM said Pakistan was blessed with immense resources including minerals, precious stones, gas etc and cited foreign investment pouring into the country in different forms like Riqo Diq.

Referring to recent visit of the UAE president, he said that the UAE would be acquiring some shares in Fauji Group and they expected that $1 billion liability would be settled through their investment, adding that the other $2 billion loan could be rolled out.

The DPM/FM expressing gratitude to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and China for their support in the financial stability of Pakistan by extending loaning facilities.

Dar further reiterated that unless Jammu and Kashmir issue was resolved, no perpetual and permanent peace in the region could be established. Pakistan had strongly protested and opposed India’s illegal steps over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the issue was again highlighted at the global level.

The UNSC session talked over human rights violations in IIOJK, he said stressing that only plebiscite involving Kashmiris as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions could be the only solution to the issue.

About the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), he said they were actively busy in pursuing the issue at the OIC, Permanent Court of Arbitration and the UN and their reports were favourable to Pakistan’s stance.

Terming the growing bilateral ties with Bangladesh as a ‘major thaw’ achieved in this year, he cited his visit to the country as extensive and engaging where he held extensive meetings with the chief executive, foreign minister and other advisers, besides, met Khaldia Zia, Jammat e Islami and students’ party.

“An environment of goodwill was created and after February elections, we will further engage them,” he added.

About US ties, he said these remained at peaks and lows while during the previous administration of President Biden, the two countries were not engaged but in the recent administration, the trade, investment and bilateral ties were heading to positive trajectory.

The counter terrorism collaboration was also strengthened, he added.

The DPM/FM lauded Trump’s administration and said the US played major role in a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

On 11 June, they had nominated President Trump for Noble Peace Prize for his role in bringing peace, he said, adding that President Trump time and again had cited downing of seven Indian jets.

He also expressed his satisfaction over witnessing of $13.28 billion dollars bilateral trade with the US and said that the US reduced tariff on Pakistan had been the lowest in the South Asia.

The DPM/FM also highlighted Pakistan’s leadership participation and meetings with their counterparts of various countries including Turkiye, OIC member states, China, EU, ASEAN, UN, SCO and Russia at various bilateral and multilateral foras.

He said various agreements in economic, defence and investment were signed enhancing country’s global outreach.

The DPM/FM also highlighted Pakistan’s principled stance and role played for peace in Gaza and resolution of Palestine issue.

He also spelled out that dialogue, engagement, regional stability; economic collaboration and pursuance of peace were the basic contours of their foreign policy which aligned with the national interests.

About PTI’s protest in the United Kingdom, he termed it as a sheer provocation in which the protestors hurled threats to kill, which was not acceptable at any cost.

The DPM/FM stressed that the UK government should take responsibility to prevent such provocations. If such incidents took place in other countries, the government would take up the issue, adding that they had served a demarche which was a right move.

He also expressed his dismay over Taliban regime’s response for not taking concrete and tangible steps against terrorists operating from Afghan soil and carrying out terrorists attacks inside Pakistan.

The DPM/FM said it was only India that was scuttling the functioning of SAARC which was unfortunate.