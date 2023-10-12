Pakistan embassy to hold info session on Horizon Europe grants

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium, in partnership with EU Science and Innovation will organise an interactive information session on Horizon Europe grants on October 17.

The Horizon Europe’s grants are included in the fields of agriculture, circular economy, sustainable textiles and disaster management.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Pakistan in Brussels Amna Baloch held an interactive meeting with the Rector of Vrije Universiteit Brussel Jan Danckaert.

In the meeting, they discussed increasing the scope of educational linkages, research collaborations and
cooperation in history and culture projects and science diplomacy.

