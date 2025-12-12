Pakistan embassy observes Mountains Day to highlight ecosystem protection, sustainable tourism

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

JEDDAH, Dec 12 (APP): The Embassy of Pakistan hosted a vibrant celebration of the UN-designated International Day of Mountains here aimed at creating awareness of mountain ecosystems and sustainable tourism besides underscoring a shared global responsibility to protect natural treasures.

Held in collaboration with UN Tourism Office on Thursday evening, the event brought together diplomats, members of the civic society, mountaineers, and artists to highlight the ecological, cultural, and economic significance of mountain ecosystems globally and in Pakistan.

The event commenced with a micro-documentary on ‘Mountains of Pakistan’ showcasing the breathtaking beauty and ecological importance of Pakistan’s mountain landscape.

In his opening remarks, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, underscored the critical role of mountains in sustaining water, food, and livelihoods, and highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable mountain development, and challenges being faced amid climate-change induced glacial melt and associated phenomenon.

The program also featured remarks from the Director of the UN Tourism Office, emphasizing international cooperation in preserving mountain ecosystems, and a second micro-documentary titled ‘Spirit of Mountaineering’, celebrating the courage, resilience, and achievements of Pakistan’s mountaineers.

At the event, acclaimed mountaineer and environmental advocate Naila Kiani shared her experiences of scaling some of the world’s highest peaks, including K2 and Nanga Parbat while a renowned landscape.

Ambassador Farrukh Amil also highlighted Pakistan’s mountain heritage and ongoing initiatives to promote conservation and eco-tourism.

The celebration concluded with the official inauguration of the mountain photography exhibition curated by Awais Ali, offering guests an immersive experience of Pakistan’s northern landscapes.

Ambassador Ahmad Farooq, in his address on the occasion, said that mountains were not just landscapes but they are life-giving ecosystems, repositories of culture, and sources of inspiration.

He said the event was aimed at celebrating not only their beauty but our shared responsibility to protect them for future generations.

The event reaffirmed the Embassy of Pakistan’s commitment to promoting awareness of mountain ecosystems, sustainable tourism, and cultural heritage, while fostering international collaboration to address climate challenges affecting these fragile environments.