Pakistan Embassy observes Kashmir Black Day in Dhaka

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):High Commission for Pakistan in Dhaka organized an event on Friday marked Kashmir Black Day to commemorate the Indian occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Members of Pakistani community, academics, civil society members, and local journalists attended the event.

Messages of the President, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan were read out on the occasion, a press release received here said.

In their messages, the leadership of Pakistan paid tributes to brave Kashmiri people for their unwavering struggle against India’s illegal occupation and atrocities. They expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK, reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause until the resolution of the dispute according to the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Faiz Naqshbandi, a leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in his video message, stated that October 27 “will be remembered in the history as the day of infamy” when India forcibly and illegally landed its troops in the state of Jammu & Kashmir 76 years ago.

High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, in his concluding remarks, reiterated the message of the leadership of Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for self-determination.

He emphasized the need for the international community and organizations to play their role in stopping the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Video documentaries about Kashmir Black Day and the life, struggle and vision of veteran Hurriyat leader, the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani were also screened during the event.

The High Commission also organized a Photo Exhibition depicting the freedom struggle of the people of IIOJK spread over the last 76 years and the atrocities of the Indian occupying forces. The participants evinced great interest in the Exhibition. They also expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK.