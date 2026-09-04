Pakistan embassy marks Defence and Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 04 (APP):Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, D.C., hosted a solemn ceremony to observe Pakistan’s Defence and Martyrs’ Day, honouring the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ceremony brought together a distinguished gathering of foreign diplomats, military and service attachés, U.S. government officials, and members of the Pakistani American community, said a press release received here.

Addressing the gathering, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, underscored the nation’s unwavering and unstinted resolve to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity. He recalled the courage and unity demonstrated by the people of Pakistan during the 1965 war.

“In 1965, our resolve as a nation that had emerged on the world map through a miraculous struggle of seven years was tested for the first time in a full spectrum war and we defended not only our freedom and our frontiers, but stamped the courage and resolve of our nation and nationhood ,” Ambassador Sheikh said.

Describing Defence Day as a poignant reminder of the timeless sacrifices made in the service of the nation, Ambassador Sheikh paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces and reaffirmed the nation’s abiding pride in their professionalism, courage, and dedication.

Beyond national defence, Ambassador Sheikh emphasized Pakistan’s active contributions to international peace and security through active diplomacy.

“The world over the 16 months has seen the best of Pakistan’s defence and the best of Pakistan’s first line of defence, which is diplomacy,” Ambassador Sheikh noted. “While we have proven ourselves in defence terms as a factor of stability, through our diplomacy, we have proven ourselves as a stabilizing factor for the region and the whole wide world.”

Turning to Pakistan-U.S. relations, Ambassador Sheikh highlighted the longstanding and consequential nature of the bilateral partnership. He described multifaceted economic cooperation as an increasingly important pillar of the relationship while acknowledging the constructive role played by the United States in strengthening Pakistan’s security capabilities.

The Ambassador noted that bilateral cooperation has evolved across a broad spectrum of areas, including economic engagement, counterterrorism, security cooperation, disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, and joint military training.

“Each time our two nations have come together—from the days of the Cold War and the Afghan wars to the fight against terrorism—our cooperation has been consequential not just in the bilateral but the global context,” he said.

Ambassador Sheikh also recognized the Pakistani American diaspora as a vital bridge between the two countries, urging community members to play an active role in strengthening Pakistan’s economic development.

“Now that our defence has been proven impregnable and our diplomacy has been proven indispensable, we need to make our economy independent,” Ambassador Sheikh remarked. “That is the next battle. We must define, drive, and defend our economic independence through collaborations, through cooperation, and through the vital role played by our diaspora.”

In his remarks, the Defence Attaché Brigadier Muhammad Abu Bakar paid tribute to the men and women of the armed forces, highlighting their professionalism and operational readiness. He emphasized that Defence Day serves as an enduring reminder of the nation’s shared commitment to protecting its sovereignty.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and expression of gratitude from Ambassador Sheikh to the guests for their participation.