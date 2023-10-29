Pakistan embassy in Netherlands organizes seminar to mark Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Pakistan embassy in the Netherlands organised a seminar in the Hague to mark Kashmir Black Day where the speakers paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in resisting the illegal Indian occupation.

On October 27, 1947, the Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir to occupy it in violation of the partition plan of the sub-continent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

In his address, Ambassador Mustansar Tarar condemned human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

2/2

Kashmiri leaders Altaf Hussain Wani & Ali Raza Syed highlighted the sufferings of Kashmiris, human rights violations & demographic changes. Urged international community to play role. #PakistanStandWithKashmir @ForeignOfficePk @PkPublicDiplo@epwing_official pic.twitter.com/txWoeOsgJS — Pakistan Embassy Netherlands (@PakinNetherland) October 28, 2023

He reiterated diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris and their right of self determination.

Kashmiri leaders Altaf Hussain Wani and Ali Raza Syed speaking on the occasion highlighted the sufferings of Kashmiris, human rights violations and demographic changes.