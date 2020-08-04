Pakistan embassy in Jakarta organizes media briefing to highlight Jammu and Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):In commemoration of “Youm-e-Istehsal”, the Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta organized a “Media Briefing Session” on Tuesday.

The event was attended by ten prominent media houses in Indonesia including CNN Indonesia, Metro TV, TVRI (Official TV of Indonesia), Antara News Agency, MNC Media group, Radio Republic Indonesia (official Radio of Indonesia), Voice of Indonesia, Republika newspapers and Rakayat Merdeka News, said a press release received here from Jakarta.

The Charge’ d’ Affaires of Pakistan, Sajjad Haider Khan briefly covering the Foreign Policy of Pakistan and Pakistan-Indonesia Relations, gave a detailed account of Peace and Security situation in South Asia.

Referring to India’s hegemonic posture in the region, rise of RSS led Hindutva policies, he touched upon the evolving situation in the context of recent tensions created by India with nearly all of its neighbours including Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Highlighting the historical as well as legal position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains an Internationally recognized dispute and the longest dispute ever at the United Nations Security Council Agenda, with almost a dozen UNSC resolutions seeking plebiscite to determine the wishes of the Kashmiris for a final settlement.

He pointed out that government of India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution on August 5, 2019, revoking special status granted to the Jammu and Kashmir, in clear violation of International law and UN Security Councils Resolutions.

He also dilated upon the impact of Indian repressive policies specifically the total lockdown of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since Aug 5, 2019 including shutting down of Internet services, schools/colleges and lack of medical services during Covid-19 pandemic.

He briefed the journalists on various aspects of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute including gross human rights violations, sexual abuse, violence against women and children and underscored the Indian illegal actions of bringing demographic changes in the region.

Highlighting the ongoing wave of intolerance and state sponsored repression against minorities (especially Muslims) in India, he spoke at length about the targeted hatred and discrimination against Muslims in India by the Modi government such as the Babri Mosque verdict, the discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the lynching of Muslims by the cow vigilantes.

Prime Minister Modi’s decision to lay the foundation stone of a temple at the place of Martyred Babri Mosque, on August 5, this year was a reflection of the Hindu Rashtra mindset, which could be deadly for the Muslims in India and other minorities.

The media briefing marked the first anniversary of the India’s decision to change the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a move rejected by the Kashmiris.

The government of Pakistan is observing August 5, as Youm-e-Istehsaal (day of Exploitation) as a mark of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Khan also urged Indonesian brothers and sisters and media houses to express solidarity with the innocent people of IIOJK.