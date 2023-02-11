Pakistan embassy in Ankara launches relief assistance campaign for earthquake hit areas

ANKARA, Feb 11 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and staff of Pakistan Embassy Ankara Friday visited collection points of Çankaya Belediyesi and Keçiören Belediyesi in Ankara to present and participate in the packing of the relief goods for earthquake affected areas of Turkiye.

The ambassador presented relief assistance goods on behalf of Pakistan Embassy Ankara and Pakistan Consulate Istanbul to Deputy Mayor Merih Karayol of Keçiören Belediyesi and Deputy Mayor Muslim Tekin of Cankaya Belediyesi.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Junaid stated that Pakistan will do everything possible to support Turkish brothers in this hour of grief. We are like ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’, that makes us feel each other’s pain. The ambassador highlighted that in Pakistan today, special prayers were held for Turkish brothers during Juma prayers.



‘I am confident, that with traditional Turkish spirit of overcoming all obstacles and defeating all challenges, Turkish nation will emerge out of this catastrophe stronger than ever and you will always find people of Pakistan always standing with you,’ he added.

Ambassador also met Pakistani students studying in different European Universities, who have come to volunteer for earthquake relief operations in Turkiye. Dr. Yousaf Junaid appreciated Pakistani student volunteers and stated that it is an obligation on Pakistan to stand with Turkish brothers in these testing times.