Pakistan elected to assume chairmanship of ECO COM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):In the 29th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers meeting held on Friday, Pakistan, under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, was elected to assume the Chairmanship of the ECO Council of Ministers (COM) for 2026-2027.
The Foreign Ministers of ECO member states congratulated Pakistan on assuming the chairmanship.
The DPM/FM thanked them for their felicitations and support, and looked forward to working with them and welcoming all ECO member states to Pakistan in the next meeting of COM in 2026.
