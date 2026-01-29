Pakistan, Egypt strengthen bilateral ties with focus on health sector cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Pakistan called on the Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, to discuss matters of mutual interest with a particular focus on cooperation in the health sector.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral collaboration, including enhanced cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and capacity building. The progress made so far in these areas was reviewed, and avenues for further expanding collaboration were explored.

The Federal Minister underscored that Pakistan and Egypt share strong, longstanding, and brotherly relations, rooted in mutual respect and shared values. He noted that cooperation in the health sector has emerged as a key pillar of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Egyptian Ambassador highlighted that collaboration in the health sector has become an important and enduring dimension of Pakistan–Egypt relations. He also appreciated the close coordination between the two countries at international forums, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO).

Mr. Mustafa Kamal lauded the exemplary cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt at WHO platforms, describing it as commendable and worthy of emulation. He specifically appreciated Egypt’s two resolutions presented during the 159th session of the World Health Organization, focusing on Precision Medicine and Fatty Liver Disease, and praised Egypt’s initiatives in these critical areas of global health.

The Ambassador expressed sincere gratitude to Pakistan for its support of both resolutions, terming it a reflection of the strong partnership between the two countries. The Federal Minister remarked that these initiatives are timely, forward-looking, and well-aligned with global health priorities.

The Federal Minister also appreciated Egypt’s cooperation in the provision of medicines for the prevention and treatment of hepatitis. He stated that Egypt’s successful efforts in combating Hepatitis C serve as a role model for Pakistan in its own drive toward the elimination of the disease.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the health sector for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Egypt.