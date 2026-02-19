Pakistan, Egypt FMs express satisfaction with ongoing cooperation

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the High-Level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Palestine here.

In the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with ongoing cooperation across multiple sectors, reaffirming the importance of close coordination.

The two ministers also exchanged views on Gaza, the West Bank and regional developments, stressing adherence to international law and the need for immediate, unhindered humanitarian access.