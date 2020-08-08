Pakistan’ economy witnessing V shaped recovery: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Saturday that Moody’s reconfirmation of Pakistan’s credit rating with a stable outlook reflected that Pakistan’s economy was witnessing a V shaped recovery amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In the middle of a global pandemic it was a testimony to the V shaped recovery, Pakistan had seen, Umar said in his tweet.

He said the economic recovery could become possible due to prime minister Imran Khan’s balanced approach to safeguarding national health and livelihoods, delivering success on both counts.