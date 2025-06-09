Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 unveiled

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Monday formally launched the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25.

The survey serves as a pre-budget document, offering a comprehensive review of the country’s economic performance during the outgoing fiscal year.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key macroeconomic indicators and sectoral developments, encompassing growth trends, investment patterns, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, fiscal management, monetary and credit conditions, capital markets, inflation, and public debt and liabilities.

In addition to economic data, the survey also offers insights into the performance of key social sectors, including education, health, and nutrition.

It further includes information on population dynamics, labour force participation, employment trends, poverty statistics, transport and communication infrastructure, and per capita income.

The document outlines major policy initiatives undertaken by the government aimed at achieving macroeconomic stability and steering the economy towards a sustainable growth trajectory.