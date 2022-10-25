Pakistan desires transparent inquiry from Kenyan authorities: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that Pakistan is seeking a transparent inquiry report from Kenyan authorities regarding the killing of Arshad Sharif.

Everyone is sad in Pakistan due to the killing of a journalist, he said while talking to a private television channel. We expressed the hope that the Kenyan government would conduct an inquiry and submit a report to Pakistani authorities for the satisfaction of the victim’s family and journalist community, he said.

The Government of Pakistan had requested Kenyan authorities to complete the inquiry transparently, he added.

Commenting on Imran’s long march, he said that government will take all possible measures to stop violating workers and supporters of the long march planned by Imran’s party in the federal capital.

He said strict action would be taken for creating a law and order situation in the country.