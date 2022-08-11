Pakistan desires to enhance economic cooperation with Togo: FM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday highlighted Pakistan’s desire to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation with Togo as part of the government’s vision for enhancing engagement with the African continent.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views as he welcomed Robert Dussey, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Togo, who is undertaking his first bilateral visit to Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its longstanding and cordial ties with Togo, which were based on mutual trust and common interests, according to a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also appreciated Togo’s contributions to promoting peace and stability on important multilateral forums, such as the United Nations, African Union (AU), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Foreign Minister Dussey underscored Togo’s desire for deepening engagement with Pakistan, particularly in the trade, investment and security domains.

He appreciated the support provided by Pakistan for the capacity building of Togolese diplomats and hoped that similar training opportunities could also be provided to Togo’s security personnel in the future.

Both sides agreed to strengthen the legal and institutional framework for high-level bilateral political engagement and people-to-people exchanges and to closely coordinate in the UN and OIC.

During his stay in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Dussey would also be engaging with parliamentary leaders, other dignitaries, and members of the business community.