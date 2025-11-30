Pakistan dedicated to comprehensive solution of Palestinian issue: DPM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar said Pakistan remained unflinchingly dedicated to a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, that remain valid. On the Occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People observed on November 29, he said this solution included the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its eternal capital. He said, “Today, as the international community commemorates the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering diplomatic support for the dignity, freedom, and inalienable rights of our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their valiant quest of self-determination.” “For generations, the Palestinian brothers and sisters have withstood systemic dispossession, repeated cycles of aggression and violence, and catastrophic deprivation. Their homes, schools, hospitals, and essential services have borne the brunt of this relentless ordeal,” he added. “The unprecedented scale of human suffering in Palestine demands an immediate and resolute response from the international community, guided by principles of justice and humanity,” he said adding, “In accordance with international law, accountability is imperative for the war crimes and genocidal actions perpetrated by Israel. The unabating and indiscriminate atrocities by Israel in Gaza have turned it into a graveyard of humanity and global conscience. This can neither be tolerated nor allowed to pass without redress.” “At this critical juncture, recent diplomatic initiatives notably the High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution and the Gaza Peace Plan constitute a genuine opportunity to halt the spiral of relentless violence and pursue durable peace,” he noted. The Deputy Prime Minister said, “It is now imperative for the international community to consolidate a sustained ceasefire. Israel must guarantee unhindered humanitarian access, completely withdraw its forces from Gaza, fully allow the operations of United Nations agencies such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and enable conditions for the immediate reconstruction and rehabilitation of Gaza.” “Equally urgent is the necessity of confronting the continuing grave situation in the West Bank, where the expansion of Israeli illegal settlements and measures that erode Palestinian territorial contiguity seriously jeopardize prospects for a durable peace. Such actions flagrantly violate international law and constitute a direct obstacle to the two-state solution that remains the only viable basis for a just and lasting peace in the region,” he added. He said, “On this day, and until justice prevails, Pakistan stands in unshakeable solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their just struggle for freedom, dignity, and their inalienable right to self-determination.”