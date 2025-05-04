21.6 C
Islamabad
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPakistan decides to brief UNSC on regional situation
Latest NewsNational

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC on regional situation

20
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations to take immediate steps for convening the session of United Nations Security Council.
According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan has decided to formally brief the UN Security Council on the latest situation in the region.
Pakistan will apprise the UN Security Council about the aggressive acts of India and its provocation and inflammatory statements.
Pakistan will especially highlight the illegal steps of India to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.
Pakistan will highlight the fact that  India’s aggressive actions are endangering the peace and security of South Asia and beyond the region.
This important diplomatic measure of Pakistan is part of its efforts to put correct facts before the international community.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan