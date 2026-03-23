Pakistan Day reflects vision of founders, education key to progress: Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday said Pakistan Day commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution, which laid the foundation for the creation of the country.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, March 23, the minister said the day serves as a reminder of the vision, determination and sacrifices of the founding leaders of Pakistan. He emphasized the need to renew the national pledge to establish a state based on justice, equality and equal opportunities for all.

Dr. Siddiqui stated that collective efforts are indispensable for building a strong and prosperous Pakistan, urging all segments of society to work together for the country’s development and stability.

Highlighting the importance of education, the minister said it remains the cornerstone of national development and a bright future. He reiterated that providing quality education to every child is the government’s top priority.

He further noted that equipping the youth with modern knowledge and skills is the need of the hour, adding that concrete measures are being taken to promote quality and equitable education across the country.

The minister called upon the nation to uphold the guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Concluding his message, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui urged the nation to remain united and committed to the progress and stability of Pakistan.