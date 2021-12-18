Pakistan convenes OIC meeting with Saudi Arabia consultation; Ashrfai

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said that Pakistan convened the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting to discuss Afghanistan in consultation with the Saudi Arabia.

Talking to media, he said that the United Nations (UN) Arabic Language Day was being observed in the country and the government was working to make Arabic language easier in the country.

He said that learning Arabic language would make it easier for the people in Arab Islamic countries.

Short courses of Arabic would be introduced in schools and colleges, he added.

He said that the OIC meeting negated the propaganda against Pakistan that it was dangerous country and proved that Pakistan was a peaceful country.

He said that the Prime Minister would address the OIC meeting.

He said that the alarming situation and possible humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the onset of the winter season demands that the Islamic world come forward to help Afghan people immediately.

Pakistan believed that peace and stability in Afghanistan would not only bring peace in the region but also in the world.

He said that the unrest and instability arises in Afghanistan would effects the world.