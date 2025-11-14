Pakistan confidently hosting int’l cricket under PM Shehbaz leadership: Tarar

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said Pakistan has been successfully hosting international cricket events across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Credit for hosting the international cricket confidently goes to prudent policies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for promotion of sports, said the minister during the presentation ceremony of the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Gracing the ceremony as a chief guest, the minister extended heartfelt congratulations to the national team for clinching the series title after beating the Sri Lankan cricket team in three-match ODI series.

Tarar praised the national side’s stellar performance, stating that the “Pakistani team has made the entire nation proud with its outstanding performance.”

He also acknowledged the visiting side, adding that “the Sri Lankan players also displayed excellent cricket.”

The minister underscored the significance of the tour, calling the Sri Lankan team’s visit to Pakistan a true reflection of the strong sports ties and friendship between the two countries.

The Minister also acknowledged the crucial role of the Armed Forces, mentioning that the “Pakistan Army, under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has paved the way for the restoration of international sports by establishing peace and stability in the country.

Hosting of the international cricket events by Pakistan is the direct outcome of these efforts, he added.

He lauded Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi for the comprehensive security arrangements, highlighting that ensuring foolproof security for all international events, including the Sri Lanka tour, is a major success for the Ministry of Interior.

Tarar expressed the hope that cricketing relations between the two nations would continue to grow in future.