Pakistan conducts airstrikes in Kabul, Nangarhar; destroys technical infrastructure, ammunition depots

PESHAWAR, Mar 16 (APP): Pakistan Armed Forces carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan and successfully targeted Afghan Taliban military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar on the night of March 16 in response to unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime.

Security sources said the airstrikes effectively destroyed technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities at two locations in Kabul.

Flames rising due to secondary detonations after the airstrike confirmed that the site contained a large cache of explosives, the sources added.

They also termed Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid’s claim that a drug hospital was targeted as “ridiculous.”

During operations in Nangarhar, the Pakistan Armed Forces also successfully struck Afghan Taliban military installations at four locations.

Security sources said that in Nangarhar, logistics facilities, ammunition depots, and technical infrastructure adjacent to the military installations were also destroyed during the airstrikes.

They said Operation Ghazab Lil Haq will continue until its objectives are achieved.