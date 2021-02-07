Pakistan condoles over deaths by floods after glacier-burst in Uttarakhand

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday expressed its condolences over the loss of lives caused by the flash floods following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand state of India.

Around 150 laborers working on a power project went missing after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

The broken glacier crashed into a dam and triggered the flood. So far, seven bodies had been recovered and the number of casualties is feared to increase, Indian media reported.

“Saddened over loss of precious lives due to flash floods caused by glacier break-off in Uttarakhand. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He also prayed for safety and early rescue and recovery of the missing people.