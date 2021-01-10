ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday condoled over the death of Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Totok Prianamto due to cardiac arrest.

“We are deeply saddened… Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Consul General Totok Prianamto’s family and friends,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He conveyed “deepest condolences to the brotherly Government of Indonesia.”

The spokesperson said the consul general played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, and the country deeply valued his positive contributions.