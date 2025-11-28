Pakistan condemns US shooting incident involving Afghan national

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the shooting incident took place in Washington DC, reportedly involving an Afghan national.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the departed soldier, and wish the injured a swift and complete recovery. We also extend heartfelt sympathies to the families affected as well as to the Government and people of the United States,” Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement.

He said that the targeted attack was undoubtedly an act of terrorism and a heinous assault on soil of the United States.

The spokesperson said that for the past two decades, Pakistan had endured countless similar terrorist incidents, with clear linkages to Afghanistan. This incident signifies the challenges posed by transnational terrorism and underscores the need for enhanced global cooperation to confront this menace, he added.

He said that the incident heralded a troubling resurgence of terrorism on a global scale.

“The international community must take note and reinvigorate collective efforts in counter-terrorism. Pakistan remains committed to working with the United States and the wider international community to address the shared challenge of terrorism,” the spokesperson remarked.