Pakistan condemns killing of 3 Chinese workers in Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Pakistan on Friday expressed its deepest condolences and strong solidarity with the government and people of China, as well as with the government and people of Tajikistan, over the loss of precious lives of three Chinese nationals in a heinous terrorist attack in Tajikistan near its border with Afghanistan.

“Pakistan unequivocally condemns this cowardly attack on Chinese nationals. The use of armed drones in the incident underlines the gravity of threat emanating from Afghanistan and the brazenness of those behind it,” a press statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

The statement added that as a neighbour that has repeatedly suffered terrorist attacks orchestrated from Afghan soil, the people of Pakistan fully understand and share the grief and anguish of our Chinese friends and Tajik partners.

Pakistan has consistently stressed that Afghan territory must not be used for terrorism against its neighbours or any other country. The repeated use of Afghan soil by terrorist elements and their continued presence under the patronage of Afghan Taliban regime, is a matter of serious concern for the entire region and the wider international community.

Concrete and verifiable action against the perpetrators, abettors, facilitators and financiers of terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil is the only way to address this growing menace. Pakistan will continue to work closely with China, Tajikistan and other regional partners to promote peace, stability and security in our shared neighbourhood, the statement added.