ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Pakistan on Sunday condemned in “strongest terms” the heinous act of terrorism in which 13 Turkish nationals were martyred in Gara, Iraq.

The militants had executed 13 kidnapped Turks, including military and police personnel, in a cave in northern Iraq, according to media reports.

“The Government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the Government and the brotherly people of Turkey, as well as to the families of innocent victims,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkey in their fight against the scourge of terrorism.

Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations, he added.