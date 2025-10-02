Pakistan condemns Israel’s interception of Global Sumud flotilla

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP):Pakistan has unequivocally condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a vital humanitarian mission embodying global solidarity and moral resolve.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “The Israeli actions constitute a grave violation of international law.”

He said, “On September 16, 2025, Pakistan, alongside 15 nations, issued a joint statement expressing concern for the flotilla’s security.”

“The safety and well-being of Pakistani citizens aboard the flotilla are of paramount importance,” he said adding, “As Pakistan does not recognize Israel, we are working closely with international partners in the region to secure their immediate release and ensure their safety.”

He said Pakistan continued to coordinate with allied nations to safeguard its nationals, reaffirming its commitment to their swift and safe return.