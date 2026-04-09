Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Pakistan on Thursday condemned, in the strongest terms, the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and the widespread destruction of infrastructure.

The Israeli actions undermine international efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and constitute a blatant violation of international law and fundamental humanitarian principles, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs news release said.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent and concrete steps to end Israeli aggression against Lebanon,” it said.

The statement added that Pakistan reiterates its unwavering solidarity with the Government and people of Lebanon during this difficult time and supports Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its peace and stability.