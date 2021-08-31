Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s  airport: FO

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attempt by the Houthi militants to target Abha International airport in Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted by the coalition forces.

The Foreign Office said in a statement, “Unfortunately the incident caused several injuries and damage to a civilian plane. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.”

“We call for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.”

The Foreign Office further said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.