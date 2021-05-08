ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the reprehensible attacks at a school in Kabul, Afghanistan which led to loss of many precious lives and injuries.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations. At this moment of grief, Pakistan stands by Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The government and the people of Pakistan offered heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Afghanistan and prayed for quick recovery of the injured, it was added.