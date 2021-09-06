Pakistan completely rejects illegal occupation of Kashmir by India: Dr Alvi

RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said Pakistan completely rejected the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India including all of its illegal steps, particularly, the measure of August 5, 2019 as it was blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at the main ceremony of the Defence and Martyrs Day at the General Headquarters here, he said, “India should know that the desire for freedom cannot be suppressed for long with use of force and black laws.”

“I want to make it clear that secret of this region’s progress and growth is linked to the just resolution of the Kashmir issue.”

Chairman Senate, federal ministers, parliamentarians, services chiefs, high ranking officers and families of the martyrs attended the ceremony.

The President said six September was not only a day but in our national history was symbolic of our national unity, courage and sacrifice.

The day reminded as to how 56 years back, the whole nation stood as a fortified wall against an undeclared war and the nefarious designs of the enemy, he added.

“In this struggle, not only we decimated the arrogance of power of the enemy but gave a message to the whole world that as a nation we not only love our freedom but we do not hesitate to give any kind of sacrifice for our motherland.”

Dr Alvi said, “From our first breath of freedom to our coming generations, every child of Pakistan will be ready to lay down their lives for freedom.”

Another lesson which our enemy learnt from the war of 1965 was that in a challenging time, the whole Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces had an unremitting and exemplary relationship, he continued.

“Whether the war is of 17 days or 70 years, conventional or non conventional, our enemy cannot weaken our traditions and resolve for sacrifice.”

He said the jawans of army, navy and air force had always defended the freedom and security of Pakistan with their blood.

“Their sacrifices of lives not only protected future of our coming generations but made the nation proud for all times to come.”

While remembering the unforgettable sacrifices of the armed forces, the President said, “We remember the day of September 6 with a new determination and we from the core of our heart pay tribute to the great sons of the soil and families for their strength of feelings of patriotism for the country. “No doubt martyrs are our pride and our crown.”

The President said freedom was a blessing and Pakistani nation achieved its freedom with the help of Allah and after a long struggle of our elders.

“In this journey for freedom, millions of families migrated and our mothers and sisters crossed rivers of blood.”

“This is a reality that from day one our enemy has not accepted our freedom and sovereignty. After Pakistan got its freedom, it faced the aggression of India,” he recalled.

India waged conventional war against Pakistan and then targeted it through acts of terrorism. On other occasions, India tried different economic and diplomatic tactics, he noted.

He said despite all the efforts of Pakistan for peace, it faced issues in living with peace, dignity and honour, with its neighbour.

President Alvi said time had come to accept the realities and a just solution of issues should be found as in it lies the security, progress and welfare of people of the two countries.

He said, “We salute the Kashmiri people for aspiring for freedom and for their sacrifices.”

The President stressed that Pakistan desired peace in the region and added Pakistan was keeping a close eye on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan always played an important role for peace in Afghanistan, he remarked.

“Even today Pakistan is part of the efforts to keep peace in Afghanistan.”

“I want to draw your attention towards the great sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism. Our brave armed forces carried out numerous operations to eliminate terrorism and made the rehabilitation of the war-torn areas possible. Pakistan protected its western borders by putting up fence with Afghanistan.”

He expressed hope that the world would appreciate the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region.

Dr Alvi said armed forces of Pakistan were prepared for meeting challenges of the changing times. Pakistan had increased capacity of its defence production and moved towards self-reliance in defence equipment by manufacturing JF 17 airplane, Al Khalid Tank and navy’s ships.

He underlined the need to keep unity and discipline in nation’s ranks and urged people to counter propaganda, disinformation and fake news.

At the end, the President paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs, ghazis and their families.

“I have remained in touch with the families of the martyrs and talked to parents and loved ones of Sepoy Jamal, Sepoy Ayaz, Captain Basit Ali, Captain Affan Masood and Captain Kashif.”

“We are safe because of the sacrifices of the martyrs and peace of the country is because of their sacrifices,” he added.

Earlier, the President laid a wreath at the monument of the martyrs.