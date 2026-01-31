Pakistan committed to promoting interfaith harmony: President

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan remained committed to promoting interfaith harmony at the national and international levels and to contributing constructively to global peace and understanding.

In a message on the occasion of World Interfaith Harmony Week to be observed from February 1 to 7, 2026, he said, “I extend my warm greetings to the people of Pakistan and to the international community. This observance reminds us of the shared values of peace, compassion, mutual respect and coexistence that lie at the heart of all faiths and belief systems.”

“Pakistan is a society enriched by religious, cultural and ethnic diversity. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and equal rights for all citizens, regardless of faith or creed,” he said adding, “These principles reflect the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who emphasised tolerance, unity and harmony as the foundation of our nation. World Interfaith Harmony Week offers an important opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to these ideals.”

“Interfaith understanding has a direct bearing on the daily lives of ordinary citizens. Where harmony prevails, children attend school without fear, places of worship remain open and secure, neighbourhoods function with trust and livelihoods are pursued with dignity,” he remarked.

The President said, “Conversely, intolerance and division disrupt social life, strain local economies and erode the sense of safety that families depend upon. Promoting respect and dialogue among faiths is therefore not an abstract principle but a practical necessity for social stability and well being.”

“Interfaith communication is more crucial than ever in an era marked by conflict, division and growing intolerance. Genuine engagement, education and open dialogue among followers of different religions are essential to counter prejudice and misunderstanding. Beyond its moral importance, interfaith harmony is vital for social cohesion, sustainable peace and shared progress,” he added.

He said, “Islam, like all great religions, upholds justice, peaceful cooperation and respect for human dignity. The values of compassion, kindness and tolerance resonate across all religious traditions and remind us that our common humanity is stronger than our differences. By fostering understanding and rejecting extremism in all its forms, we can build trust and solidarity within our societies.”

He commended the efforts of religious leaders, scholars, educators, civil society organisations and young people who are working to promote dialogue and harmony among communities.

“Their contribution is essential in nurturing a culture of respect, countering hatred and guiding future generations to see diversity as a source of strength,” he continued.

He said, “On this occasion, let us renew our resolve to uphold the values of interfaith harmony, protect the rights of minorities and work together for a peaceful and inclusive world. May this week encourage thoughtful action, informed dialogue and mutual respect.”