Pakistan committed to promote peaceful coexistence:  President

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday said that as the world observed the International Day for Tolerance, Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promote understanding, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all citizens and nations.

In a message on International Day for Tolerance observed on November 16, he said, “In today’s globalized world, where cultures and communities are more connected than ever, it is vital to foster dialogue, empathy and cooperation.”

He said, “The principles of tolerance are deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam, which emphasise compassion, justice, and respect for all humanity. Our religious teachings are a great source of inspiration, with Islam being a harbinger of peace, harmony and tolerance.”

“Our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, envisioned Pakistan as a nation where people of every faith, cultural background, and belief could live together in harmony, equality and dignity. It is our collective duty to uphold that vision and build a society based on inclusivity and respect,” he added.

He said, “Moreover, Universal Declarations on Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations in 1948, established the fundamental rights and freedom inherent to all human beings, asserting universal equality and dignity, with its principles inspiring national laws and constitution, worldwide. Accordingly, freedom to profess religion and manage religious institutions is also enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.”

“The eradication of the causes, which may lead to socio-religious exploitation, remain the cornerstone of the Government’s policies. The idea is to facilitate all segments of society, particularly our non-Muslim citizens, enabling them to play constructive role in our national life,” he said adding, “We are implementing the Interfaith Harmony Policy and Strategy of Religious Tolerance, duly approved by the Federal Cabinet.”

The President said, “In a significant recent move towards institutionalizing the protection of minority rights and promotion of interfaith harmony in Pakistan, the Parliament of Pakistan has also passed the National Commission for Minorities’ Rights Bill, 2025.”

“Besides, the Minorities Caucus as a parliamentary body in the Senate, including representation from the National Assembly, has recently been formed to safeguard constitutional and legal rights of religious minorities. The main goal includes promoting tolerance, interfaith harmony and ensuring effective implementation of laws that protect minority rights,” he noted.

He said, “On this day, I call upon all citizens, particularly our youth, to stand firm against prejudice, discrimination, and hate in every form. I urge all segments of society, including religious scholars, representatives of minorities and the media, to educate the people about the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood and unity for making Pakistan into a safe haven with tolerance, unity, and social cohesion being the hallmarks.”

“May Allah Almighty guide us to strengthen the bonds of tolerance, compassion, and humanity for a more peaceful and prosperous Pakistan. Ameen!,” he added.