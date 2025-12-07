Pakistan committed to principles, objectives of SAARC Charter: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan remained firmly committed to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter as it believed that genuine cooperation, guided by sovereign equality, mutual respect and constructive engagement, can unlock South Asia’s vast potential and ensure a better tomorrow for all.

In a message on 40th anniversary of SAARC Charter Day observed on December 8, 2025, he said, “As we commemorate, the 40th anniversary of the SAARC Charter Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the peoples and the governments of all SAARC member-states. This auspicious occasion, reminds us of our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity across the region of South Asia.”

“When SAARC was established, over four decades ago, it was meant to provide an essential platform, to promote dialogue, foster cooperation and strengthen the bonds that bring our nations together,” he added.

He said, “While these goals have, regrettably, remained elusive due to political considerations, within the region, I commend the SAARC Secretariat for striving hard to provide its dedicated assistance as well as for its efforts to advance the organization’s goals and creating opportunities for meaningful collaboration among the member states.”

“In an era of growing regional cooperation, the necessity of economic, digital, and people-to-people connectivity in South Asia could hardly be overemphasized.

Together, we must work to enhance linkages that facilitate trade, investment, innovation, and cultural exchange in our region,” he continued.

The Prime Minister said, “Our region also faces common challenges such as poverty, climate induced natural disasters,food and energy insecurity and public health issues. These challenges transcend borders and require collective responses based on mutual trust, goodwill, and a spirit of mutual cooperation. It is only by acting together, that we can build a resilient and inclusive future, for our peoples.”

He said, “Let us reaffirm today, our commitment to building a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Asia, that is defined by collaboration, connectivity, and a shared vision for the collective well-being of its peoples.”