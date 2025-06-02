Pakistan committed to Peace, firm on defense: Christian community reaffirms support for nation and armed forces: Senator

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP):Senator Khalil Tahir Sandhu, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a representative of the Christian community, on Monday reaffirmed that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but it will not compromise on security and defense.

He emphasized that the Christian community always stood firm in support of their country and army.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad, alongside Bishop Samuel Robert and Father Azam Sadiq, Sandhu praised the patriotism and sacrifices of Christian youth during recent conflicts with India.

He stated that their contributions sent a strong message beyond the boarder, reflecting the Christian community’s unwavering commitment to the defense of Pakistan.

He also paid tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the soldiers for the resolute response to India, also expressed confidence that Kashmir issue would be resolved under his leadership.

On this occasion, Bishop Samuel Robert noted that when the entire nation stands with its military, victories become inevitable.

“This war was not won by the army alone, but by the entire nation as one,” he said.

Father Azam Sadiq highlighted that the Pakistani army has proven to be unbreakable wall in front of the enemy commending the Christian community members for their unwavering support for their army.