ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed Pakistan’s commitment to host 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) in March 2022.

He said that with the recently held extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM on Afghanistan being appreciated at international level, Pakistan owing to its effective diplomacy has become the hub of world attention.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views at a reception he hosted in the honor of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chuadhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State Farrukh Habib and senior officers of the Ministry of Information here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Special Assistant to PM Allama Tahir Ashrafi was also present on the occasion.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Minister for Information and Broadcasting and appreciated the services of his whole team on the effective coverage of the extraordinary session of OIC-CFM on December 19 and highlighting its aims and objectives throughout the world including Pakistan.

“Allah Almighty bestowed Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, with a historic diplomatic success,” he remarked.

Special Secretary Foreign Affairs Raza Bashir Tarar, Secretary Information Shaheera Shahid, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Suhail Ali Khan, Director General External Publicity Wing Ambreen Jan, Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Mubashir Hassan, Managing Director Pakistan Television (PTV) Amir Manzoor, Executive Producer Aoun Sahi, PM’s Focal Person for Digital Media Dr. Arsalan Khalid, General Manager Digital Media Wing Imran Ghazali and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the reception.