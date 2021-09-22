Pakistan committed to ensure protection, promotion of women rights: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan was committed to ensure promotion and protection of women rights as envisaged under the constitution as well as international commitments by adopting all possible measures.

In response to a question during question hour, he said a project titled “Human Rights Program” with special focus on rights of women and children had been launched to protect rights of the women and children.

He said Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centres were also working in the Capital Territory to provide services including shelter and legal support to women victims of violence.

He said a gender protection unit had also been established in the Federal Capital with the helpline 8090 to rescue the victims of gender-based violence.