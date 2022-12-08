Pakistan committed to eliminate corruption; promote transparency, accountability: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):As the world is set to observe International Anti-Corruption Day on Friday, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is committed to eliminating corruption in its all forms and manifestations, and promoting transparency and accountability in its governance system.

The president, in his message on the Day, said corruption was a serious challenge faced by both developing and developed countries and required consistent efforts, effective monitoring and controls, committed leadership, and an active civil society to curb the menace.

“The scourge of corruption and its various manifestations, moral or financial, are responsible for some of the gravest threats facing our nation. Corruption contributes to instability and poverty, and is a dominant factor driving fragile countries towards state failure,” he remarked.

He said fighting corruption was a serious concern for developing countries, especially Pakistan, as “it weakens security, hinders economic growth, deprives the nation of precious and scarce public and private resources. It also creates social and economic disparities, erodes the economic edifice of society, and weakens state institutions.”

President Alvi said the International Anti-Corruption Day provided an opportunity to reflect on the progress made over the past years in the fight against corruption, but also to think about the work that remained to be done in the years ahead.

“Elimination of corruption is a mission but we will not succeed in this fight unless we are fully committed to its elimination, and are guided by the ingenuity, expertise, and energy of those who are on the frontlines of this fight,” he commented.

He said though Pakistan had taken a number of actions to eliminate corruption and ensure accountability, however, much needed to be done in that regard.

He said the fight against corruption could not be won unless all segments of society joined their hands in the efforts to uproot corruption.

He said the role of civil society was also very critical in detecting the root causes of corruption, exposing corrupt acts, shifting social norms, and mobilizing support for ambitious reforms based on moral values, justice, fairness, and equal opportunity for all.

President Alvi said when anti-corruption efforts were well-rooted, they were more likely to be effective and sustained. It was, therefore, vital that “we come together with a collective response to eradicate corruption.”

He said enhancing parliamentary oversight and constructing a legislative framework that deterred corrupt practices and promoted transparency was essential in addressing corruption.

Similarly, enhancing the capabilities of criminal justice institutions to investigate and prosecute corruption was also crucial to exposing malign influence, he added.

Moreover, he said, the procurement processes that complied with international anti-corruption standards would ensure a level playing field for investors. Most importantly, a robust civil society and free press were critical to hold public officeholders responsible for their actions.

“It is high time to unite the role of key stakeholders and individuals in the elimination of corruption by sharing the best practices and examples of preventing and countering corruption worldwide. This could be achieved by strengthening international cooperation against corruption, tackling linkages with other forms of crime, enabling the recovery and return of stolen assets, developing innovative solutions, advancing prevention through education, leveraging youth engagement, and mobilizing allies in civil society, academia and the private sector in line with the dictates of United Nations Convention Against Corruption,” the president said.

He called for reaffirming the commitment to eliminate corruption, promote transparency and accountability, and purge the evil from society.

“I am hopeful that Pakistan can emerge as a strong and prosperous nation if we make committed, concerted, and sincere efforts to root out this menace from our society,” he remarked.