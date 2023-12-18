Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to further strengthening relations with Norway in all spheres.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, “On this 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Norway, I reaffirm Pakistan’s deep commitment to further strengthening this partnership that has continued to grow in all domains. The vibrant Pakistani diaspora is an enduring bridge between the two countries and is making positive contribution in development of Pakistan-Norway ties.”