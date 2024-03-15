Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: FM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Friday said Pakistan reaffirmed commitment to combat Islamophobia as it surged across the world, fueled by discriminatory laws and populist policies manifest in hijab bans, desecration of the Holy Quran, vilification of religious personalities and destruction of Holy Sites.

In a statement, he said, “On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we join the international community in raising our voice against all acts of Islamophobia. Pakistan will continue to work closely with the international community in promoting dialogue, harmony and mutual understanding.”