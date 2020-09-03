Pakistan, China working to finalize date of President Xi’s visit: Envoy

RAWALPINDI, Sep 03 (APP): Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Thursday said the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan had been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the governments were working to finalize the new date of the visit, which would be announced soon, he said while talking to the media here at the Giga Mall.

He said President Xi Jinping would visit Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which the later extended during his visit to China.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the envoy hoped that the bilateral partnership between the two friendly countries would further strengthen in future as the Chinese business community also wanted to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture sector along with other fields.

He said the two countries were aware of the dangers to the economic corridor, and they would together overcome them. “We will not allow the enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs and CPEC projects will continue despite the challenge of COVID-19 on both sides.”

The steps being taken by both the countries to address the challenges were commendable, he added.