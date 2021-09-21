Pakistan-China Tourism seminar held in Qingdao

BEIJING, Sep 21 (AAPP):In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, China-Pakistan Two-Way Tourism Seminar was held at SCO Demonstration Area (SCODA) in Qingdao, Shandong province.

The event was jointly organized by the SCODA, Qingdao Culture and Tourism Bureau and Pakistan China Centre, Qingdao. It was attended by Aftab-ur-Rahman Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation; Xin Hualon, Director of Qingdao Tourism Association; Muhammad Ali Khoso, Managing Director of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation and Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab.



Speaking on the occasion, the speakers noted that due to geographical proximity, cultural affinity and friendly ties, Pakistan and China could deepen their bilateral tourism exchanges in future.



Expressing satisfaction with the deepening cultural and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries, the Chinese and Pakistani experts appreciated the steps taken by two governments to prioritise development of tourism industry in the two countries.



During the seminar, SCODA and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab also signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Initiative on Establishing Cooperation Mechanisms among SCO Tourism Cities”.