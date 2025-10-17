Pakistan, China sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in cultural heritage

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Pakistan and China have signed a landmark agreement aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

The agreement was signed between the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Cultural Counselor from the National Cultural Heritage Administration of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Chen Peng, in a ceremony held here.

The agreement seeks to deepen collaboration, promote mutual understanding and further strengthen the enduring friendship between the people of Pakistan and China.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to preserving and promoting their rich cultural heritage through sustained exchanges and joint initiatives.

Building upon the 2022 Agreement on Preventing Theft, Clandestine Excavation, and Illicit Import and Export of Cultural Property, the two countries reiterated their resolve to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property.

This cooperation will help safeguard the cultural heritage of humanity and contribute to global efforts in heritage preservation.

The partnership reflects the shared vision of Pakistan and China to advance cultural diplomacy and uphold mutual respect’s deep-rooted historical and cultural legacies.