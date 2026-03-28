Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to regional peace, diplomatic engagement

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation Friday with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi.

According to the Foreign Office, the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation. The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s consistent commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means for the peaceful resolution of international disputes. He highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and emphasized that its initiative to facilitate the next round of Iran–United States negotiations reflects this principled approach. Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed the initiation of Iran–United States peace talks, noting their critical importance for regional stability. He stressed that the international community should encourage both sides to return to the negotiating table. He expressed China’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting de-escalation and conveyed China’s full support for Pakistan’s facilitation efforts. Both leaders reaffirmed that Pakistan and China are strategic cooperative partners, bound by mutual trust and confidence. They agreed to continue working closely to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond. The two sides also reiterated their commitment to enhanced coordination at multilateral fora, particularly at the United Nations. The ministers agreed on the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at an immediate cessation of hostilities, resumption of dialogue, protection of civilians, security of maritime routes, and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter. The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and agreed to continue efforts to advance peace, security, and stability in the region.