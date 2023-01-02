Pakistan, China agree on high-quality CPEC development in 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong on Monday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wherein the two sides reviewed achievements of Pak-China relations during the past year and agreed to maintain momentum in 2023.

The two sides agreed to maintain the pace of bilateral ties through the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and stronger people-to-people contacts, the foreign minister wrote on Twitter.

Delighted to receive 🇨🇳 @AmbNong today. Reviewed achievements of 🇵🇰🇨🇳 relations in past year and agreed to maintain momentum in 2023 through:

– High-quality development of CPEC

– Stronger ppl-to-ppl contacts

– Accelerate post-flood reconstruction to build back better pic.twitter.com/0QyHj1fzas — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 2, 2023

They also agreed to accelerate the post-flood reconstruction to build back better.