Pakistan champions youth empowerment at OIC youth gathering in Morocco

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Government of Pakistan, on behalf of the Prime Minister’s Office Youth Affairs Wing, showcased Pakistan’s comprehensive vision for youth empowerment at the OIC Youth Capital 2025 Volunteers and Youth Gathering in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The high-profile international forum, organized by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), brought together hundreds of youth leaders and delegates from OIC member states and across the Muslim world. The gathering served as a platform to strengthen cooperation, share innovative models, and build collective strategies aimed at equipping young people with skills, opportunities, and platforms for civic engagement.

Representing Pakistan, Mr. Rizwan Anwar, Special Representative to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the country’s youth. He underscored the transformative reforms introduced under the leadership of Chairman PMYP, Mr. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, particularly stressing the success of the Digital Youth Hub.

The Digital Youth Hub has rapidly become Pakistan’s flagship platform for young people, offering a one-stop solution to scholarships, entrepreneurial resources, and professional training. Mr. Anwar emphasized that the initiative has not only expanded access to opportunities but has also positioned Pakistan as a model for digital innovation in youth development across the Muslim world.

Addressing the forum, Ms. Maha Jamil, Special Representative to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, highlighted the central role of volunteerism in fostering inclusive societies. She pointed out that Pakistan has been at the forefront of mobilizing youth for community service and civic responsibility, enabling young citizens to become active contributors to national progress.

She also stressed that empowering youth through volunteerism strengthens social cohesion, promotes empathy, and creates a culture of responsibility—qualities essential for building resilient communities.

The participation of Pakistan at the OIC Youth Capital 2025 reflects the government’s strong commitment to positioning young people at the heart of policy and development. By sharing its success stories, Pakistan reinforced its resolve to work with regional partners for the prosperity and progress of the Muslim Ummah.

Officials noted that PMYP’s representation at such forums is crucial to elevating Pakistan’s global standing, demonstrating how youth can serve as a bridge for diplomacy, cooperation, and sustainable growth.

With millions of young citizens forming the backbone of Pakistan’s population, the government affirmed its determination to continue investing in their education, skills, and leadership potential, ensuring that the country’s youth play a pivotal role in shaping the future of both Pakistan and the wider Muslim world.