Pakistan carries highest tests in one day, positivity ratio still below 2 pc

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative Asad Umar said on Thursday that highest number of tests of COVID-19 were carried out in the country in one day.

“Around 42,299 tests were carried out yesterday which is by far the highest ever,” he said in a tweet adding that the positivity ratio continued to be stable at below 2 percent.

He said significant build up in COVID testing was done to carry out sentinel testing at educational institutions in order to identify early trends, if any.

According to update by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the country reported 799 new positive cases and five deaths during last 24 hours.

So far, as many as 3,306,515 tests for corona virus have been carried out in the country and 308,217 cases have been confirmed as corona positive.

Out of the confirmed cases, 294,392 patients have been recovered.